Politics Ganduje Bribe Video: NANS Suspends Planned Protest Against Buhari – Olisa.tv

#1
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has suspended its planned protest against President Muhammadu Buhari over a viral video allegedly showing Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje collecting bribe from a contractor.

The suspension followed the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum the students’ body gave Buhari to probe the …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2yZgVKJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top