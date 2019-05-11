Politics Ganduje Deploys Heavily Armed Security Men To Emir Sanusi’s Palace – Nairaland

#1
There is currently a deployment of heavily armed policemen around Kano Emir’s Palace and personal residents of some senior council members of the emirate, Daily Trust observed.

Our reporter observed that about 10 Police Hilux Vans, which conveyed security personnel to the place, were stationed at Kofar Kudu emir’s …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2JgNmfk

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top