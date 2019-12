The directive was contained in a letter dated December 19, and signed by Musa Bichi, permanent secretary, special duties, on behalf of the secretary to the state government.On December 9, Ganduje appointed Sanusi as the head of the council of chiefs, following his assent to a law that created other emirates, whittling the emir of Kano’s powersHe had also asked Sanusi to immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the law.