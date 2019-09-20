Politics Ganduje gives Sanusi 2 days to accept appointment as head of Kano chiefs’ council - The Cable

#1
Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has given Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano, two days to accept or reject his appointment as head of the state’s council of chiefs.

The directive was contained in a letter dated December 19, and signed by Musa Bichi, permanent secretary, special duties, on behalf of the secretary to the state government.

On December 9, Ganduje appointed Sanusi as the head of the council of chiefs, following his assent to a law that created other emirates, whittling the emir of Kano’s powers

He had also asked Sanusi to immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the law.



1576840473685.png


read more
 
[155]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top