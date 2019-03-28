The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ordered the immediate replacement of the destroyed portrait of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, at the Kano State Government House.
It was gathered that Sanusi supported the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate....
Read more via Nairaland Forum – https://ift.tt/2CGOnYR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was gathered that Sanusi supported the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate....
Read more via Nairaland Forum – https://ift.tt/2CGOnYR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]