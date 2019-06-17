Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduj, yesterday ordered the state Anti- Corruption Commission to probe the claims by the Kano Zoological Gardens that a Gorilla in the state owned zoo swallowed N6.8 million.
The order was given on Friday by the governor and the commission swung into action immediately. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2KUijpx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The order was given on Friday by the governor and the commission swung into action immediately. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2KUijpx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[6]