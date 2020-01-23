Metro Ganduje Releases N100m For Kano Masters, PhD Students In France – Channels Television

#1
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the release of N100 Million for students under the Kano/France Joint Scholarship Programme.

Ganduje revealed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the fund is for the 2019/2020 academic session.....

ganduje.JPG

Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/3bOd6uh

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top