The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, is facing fresh investigation by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged sale of landed properties belonging to the Kano Emirate Council, Daily Trust gathered. Documents obtained by our reporter showed that the emirate entered a joint venture partnership with a private firm, Capital Properties Nigeria Limited (CPNL), for the development of one of the lands known as (Gandun Sarki) at Hotoro, in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.