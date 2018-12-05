  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Ganduje signs Kano Disability Bill into law – Newtelegraph

#1
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday signed into law the state’s Disability Bill, warning parents of children with disabilities to withdraw their children from the streets or be prosecuted.

The governor said the law had taken care of almost all the needs of the …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2G0HA0o

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top