The Kano State Government on Tuesday dismissed reports that killings were perpetrated during the March 23 re-run governorship election in the state.
The government, therefore, challenged those who made the claims to come forward with a proof of such killings. The State Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fvn0lc
Get More Nigeria Political News
The government, therefore, challenged those who made the claims to come forward with a proof of such killings. The State Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fvn0lc
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]