Politics #GandujeGate: Another video emerges showing Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje allegedly collecting bribe from a contractor - Linda Ikeji

#1
The Kano state governor, Umar Ganduja has repeatedly denied collecting bribe from anyone despite the initial video that was released.





The state government went on to release a video pointing out discrepancies in the purported video of the state governor, Umar Ganduje, allegedly receiving bribes from state contractors.

Now, a second video has emerged and it shows the governor in another position, this time without his 'Agbada', recieving dollars from an unknown person.

Read More
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[649]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top