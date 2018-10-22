Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
News Hub
Political News
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Politics
#Gandujegate: Third Video of Kano State Governor, Ganduje receiving Bribe Emerges Online
Thread starter
ese
Start date
Today at 8:51 AM
Tags
bribery in nigeria
efcc news
ganduje bribe video
ganduje bribe video scandal
ganduje gate
kano state governor
Today at 8:51 AM
Featured Thread
#1
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[195]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
E
Politics
#Gandujegate: Third Video of Kano State Governor, Ganduje receiving Bribe Emerges Online
Started by ese
Today at 8:51 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Metro
How I was smuggled out of Nigeria — Nnamdi Kanu – Vanguard News
Started by Nigeria Metro News
Yesterday at 6:23 AM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Metro
[Funny Video] How This Man Spelled “Rochas Okorocha” Will Make You Laugh Badly – Naijaloaded
Started by Nigeria Metro News
Today at 6:22 AM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
NHIS defies SGF, insist Usman Yusuf remains suspended – TODAY.NG
Started by Nigeria Political News
Today at 7:12 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Buhari, Travel Ban And The Nigerian Project – Leadership Newspaper
Started by Nigeria Political News
Today at 7:12 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Rotimi Amaechi slams pace of work on Lagos-Ibadan rail line – TODAY.NG
Started by Nigeria Political News
Today at 7:12 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Photo Of Atiku, Obi, Saraki And Ben Bruce At Their Policy Strategy Meeting In Dubai – Nairaland
Started by Nigeria Political News
Yesterday at 6:13 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics
Sponsored Posts
Sponsored
The Most Popular Trading Strategies On Forex
Started by justforex
Yesterday at 10:01 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
GTBank Releases Q3 2018 Unaudited Result. Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦164.2 Billion
Started by stato
Oct 23, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
How to find the forex terminal that’s perfect for you - JustForex
Started by justforex
Oct 22, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
2
Home
Forums
News Hub
Political News
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top