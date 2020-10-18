Metro Gang rape: Varsity suspends three male students – Guardian News


m.guardian.ng

Gang rape: Varsity suspends three male students | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State has suspended three male students who gang-raped a female year-one student. The affected students include Nnamdi Destiny of Department of Political Science; Ovunwo Henry of Sociology Department and Samuel Valentine, a 300...
