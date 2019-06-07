Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, says the real Boko Haram has been defeated.
In a statement released on Tuesday on the ten years of the Boko Haram insurgency, Shehu said the terrorists the military is fighting are remnants of Boko Haram and international criminals taking advantage of the country’s porous border.
The Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009 following the killing of the group’s leader, Mohammed Yusuf.
