Following the departure of John Terry to Aston Villa, Gary Cahill has been named Chelsea's new captain by head coach Antonio Conte. Cahill shared the role with Terry for the most of last season and John Terry was restricted largely to a back-up role. "I think that it's right to continue with Cahill, if he plays, it's right he's the captain," the Evening Standard quoted Conte. "Why? Because he stayed in Chelsea for many years and played a lot of games and showed good characteristics to be this." However, Conte urged Chelsea's other senior players to take on greater leadership roles during his second season at the club. "I think also we can have other captains in our team, it could be [Cesar] Azpilicueta, [David] Luiz, and also, in the future, it could be Thibaut Courtois, Cesc Fabregas," he said. "I think every single player must improve in this [being personalities in the dressing room] and take more responsibility because we lost big players and we need now to find these new players to create this fundamental for Chelsea. It is very important for our future success to create this base."