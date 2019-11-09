Metro Gastroenteritis: 11 Die In Lagos, 370 Others Being Treated – Nairaland

#1
Eleven persons have died of the 400 cases of gastroenteritis recorded in Lagos State. According to the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, the rising number of gastroenteritis cases is due to flooding in some parts of the state.

In a statement, Abayomi said gastroenteritis cases had been …

tears.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2pTUwha

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top