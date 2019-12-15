Gennaro Gattuso suffered defeat in his first game in charge of Napoli at home to Parma thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Gervinho.
The former Arsenal striker struck three minutes into added time to secure the victory after Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik had cancelled out Dejan Kulusevski’s early opener. …
