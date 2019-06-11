Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader in the 8th house of representatives, has been elected speaker.
The choice candidate of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 281 votes to defeat Mohammed Bago, still of the APC, who had 76 votes....
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2wOEC7M
Get More Nigeria Political News
The choice candidate of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 281 votes to defeat Mohammed Bago, still of the APC, who had 76 votes....
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2wOEC7M
Get More Nigeria Political News