One of the major contenders in the speakership race for the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied the allegation that he was convicted by a court in the United States of America.
The Chief Press Secretary of INEC, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the commission was not aware …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Z5MoGo
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Chief Press Secretary of INEC, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the commission was not aware …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Z5MoGo
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]