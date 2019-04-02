House Leader Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) formally joined the race for the Speaker in the 9th Assembly yesterday even as indications emerged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might have zoned the position to the South West. Gbajabiamila, who declared his ambition yesterday at a ceremony held at …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2OEmx4n
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2OEmx4n
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]