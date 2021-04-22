In Nigeria News today headlines include
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Gbajabiamila Rejects Calls For Pantami’s Sack – Leadership Newspaper
- We need more funds to tackle insecurity, army chief tells senate - The Cable
- Lai Mohammed warns elites, says professors may work in bakeries if Nigeria breaks up – Legit.ng
- 'Buhari Can't Be Bullied' - Garba Shehu - Channels TV
- Asylum to IPOB members: UK disrespectful, sabotaging terrorism fight — FG - Vanguard Newspaper
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Gbajabiamila Rejects Calls For Pantami’s Sack – Leadership Newspaper
https://leadership.ng/gbajabiamila-rejects-calls-for-pantamis-sack/?amp=1
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - We need more funds to tackle insecurity, army chief tells senate - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/we-need-more-funds-to-tackle-insecurity-army-chief-tells-senate
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Lai Mohammed warns elites, says professors may work in bakeries if Nigeria breaks up – Legit.ng
https://www.legit.ng/1412684-lai-mohammed-warns-elites-professors-work-bakeries-nigeria-breaks-up.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - 'Buhari Can't Be Bullied' - Garba Shehu - Chanels TV
https://www.channelstv.com/2021/04/20/buhari-cannot-be-bullied-by-calls-for-secession-garba-shehu/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Asylum to IPOB members: UK disrespectful, sabotaging terrorism fight — FG - Vanguard Newspaper
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/04/asylum-to-ipob-members-uk-disrespectful-sabotaging-terrorism-fight-fg/
www.nigerianbulletin.com