Gbenro Ajibade Calls Out His Wife For Neglecting Their Child – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Nollywood Actor and model Gbenro Ajibade has publicly called out his wife, Osas Ighodaro on his instastories accusing her of neglecting their child to pursue other things. "Who leaves their baby in the house and goes out to party with friends/events …
