Chinedu Iroka

GDP: IMF ranks Nigeria 1st in Africa, 26th in the world - New Telegraph

Nigeria stands as the number one country in Africa in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2020 World Economic Outlook’s ratings of countries. Using countries’ GDPs, IMF ranked Nigeria among the first 26 countries in the world in the same position with an average $442,976 million, according to...
