In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • General Buratai: I Left Nigerian Army Better Than I Met It - Vanguard Newspaper
  • PHOTOS: Buhari arrives Daura for APC membership registration - The Cable
  • Buhari’s government defending killer-herdsmen – Falana - PM News
  • Northern Governors’ Forum Hail Buhari On Appointment Of Service Chiefs – Nairaland
  • Former Future Awards Co-founder, Emilia Asim is dead – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - General Buratai: I Left Nigerian Army Better Than I Met It - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/i-left-nigerian-army-better-than-i-met-it-buratai/
Politics - PHOTOS: Buhari arrives Daura for APC membership registration - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-buhari-arrives-daura-for-apc-membership-registration
Metro - Buhari’s government defending killer-herdsmen – Falana - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/01/30/buharis-government-defending-killer-herdsmen-falana/
Metro - Northern Governors’ Forum Hail Buhari On Appointment Of Service Chiefs – Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6390479/northern-governors-forum-hail-buhari
Metro - Former Future Awards Co-founder, Emilia Asim is dead – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/1/former-red-media-partner-and-future-awards-co-founder-emilia-asim-is-dead.html
