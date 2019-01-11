Featured Thread #1
BREAKING NEWS!! Genevieve Nnaji Become Nollywood’s First Billionaire (Made N1B From LionHeart) Posted by Makinde Azeez on January 10, 2019 under Entertainment 3 It’s all shade of Glory for the ace movie actress as Netflix buys her latest movie titled “LionHeart”. The deal …
