With the 2018 results of the May/June WASSCE and UTME out and his stellar performance, his classmates and school, parents as well as relations concluded he will secure automatic admission or be among the first on the merit list of the University of Lagos.They were wrong. Despite his sterling performance in both examinations, the Delta State born lad was denied admission on account of his age. He is 15 years old and a candidate must be 16 years before he/she can be offered admission into UNILAG and some other universities in the country.