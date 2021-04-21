Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter Charges
A 12-person jury have found Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd in May 2020, guilty of all charges against him. Al Jazeera reports that after a three-week trial and a 10-hour deliberation which last for 2 days, Chauvin was found guilty of...
www.bellanaija.com