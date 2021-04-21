  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

World George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter Charges – BellaNaija


Kayode Israel

George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter Charges

A 12-person jury have found Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd in May 2020, guilty of all charges against him. Al Jazeera reports that after a three-week trial and a 10-hour deliberation which last for 2 days, Chauvin was found guilty of...
