Former President George W. Bush has explained why he's close to former first lady Michelle Obama despite their political differences. "She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like," Bush said during an interview with PEOPLE Magazine. "I needle her a little bit and around her, I'm fairly lighthearted. (The Obamas) are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other." "She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like," Bush said.