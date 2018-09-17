Germany on Thursday won the race to host the 2024 European Championship as UEFA backed a bid seen as safer than the rival Turkish proposal.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced the winner following a campaign that saw politics and concerns....
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2NKWz1N
Get More Nigeria Sports News
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced the winner following a campaign that saw politics and concerns....
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2NKWz1N
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[14]