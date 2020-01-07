World Germany, Britain, France and Italy meet over middle-east Tensions, Soleimani to be laid to rest in Tehran… – Plus TV Africa

#1
The Foreign Ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy had talks today over the recent row between the United States and Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, Germany, Britain, and France released a collective statement admonishing Iran to not further batter or hinder peace by their decision to not …

minister.JPG

Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2Fz0YhL

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top