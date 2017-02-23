Submit Post Advertise

Get Details: Lagos Dream Homes From N28M In Lekki - Pennek

Discussion in 'Nigeria Sponsored Post' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 23, 2017 at 11:39 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Looking for an affordable, vibrant, safe and upcoming environment to bring up your family or invest in real estate? Do you want to live next to a growing community with easy access to schools, shopping malls, beaches and places of worship?

    upload_2017-2-23_11-30-44.png

    Welcome to Pennek Nigeria, a real estate investment firm, that specialises in the procurement and offering of housing estates in profit-yielding areas. One of them is Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1, located at the prime area of Sangotedo Lekki – which happens to be the new hub of business in Lagos.

    Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 comes with excellent title(C of O) and is in very close and strategic proximity with major projects like the Novare mall (New Shoprite) - one of the most promising investments in Lagos; Emperor Luxury Estate; Lagos Business School; Fountain Spring-Ville; Diamond Estate; Pearl Garden, and several worship centres.

    upload_2017-2-23_11-33-8.png

    ESTATE FACILITIES:
    • 24-hour surveillance service
    • Street Lights
    • Effective Drainage Systems
    • Stealth Level Security
    • In Estate Shopping Centres
    • Well Landscaped and Green recreational Centres

    With a very flexible payment plan, the Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 is priced at the following:
    • Terrace Duplex (4 Bedrooms) at N28,000,000.

    • Semi Detached Duplex (5 Bedrooms) at N40,000,000

    • Grand Deluxe Plots 600sqm at N12,000,000
    We also have other Grand Deluxe Plots they include:
    • Lekki Southern Villa Phase 2, Shapati, Lekki, Lagos, is 15-18 minutes away from VGC roundabout. It borders the Lakowe Golf Course and is located few minutes away from Mayfair gardens and Lakowe lakes.
      Price: N5,500,000

    • Pen Gardens, Owerri, is our flagship estate in Eastern Nigeria. It is located in a prime neighborhood in the Port-Harcourt Road axis.
      Price: N3, 500,000
    • Pen Gardens Phase 2, which is in close proximity to the New International Airport, Dangote Refinery and Chosen University
    • Price: N2,000,000
    For enquiries, contact us on: 08122493117, 08122493114, 09055557516, 07001000000 or send us an email on sales@pennek.com.
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Feb 23, 2017 at 11:51 AM
    Oluogunjobi, Feb 23, 2017 at 11:39 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments