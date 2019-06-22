Nigerian forward, Samuel Kalu, has been confirmed “okay” and “stabilised”, after he collapsed during training on Friday.
The incident happened a day before the Super Eagles open their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against new comers, Burundi. Kalu reportedly fell …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2IvMku0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The incident happened a day before the Super Eagles open their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against new comers, Burundi. Kalu reportedly fell …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2IvMku0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]