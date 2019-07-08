advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World Ghana halts Shs740 billion parliament plan after outcry – Daily Monitor

#1
Ghana on Monday shelved plans to spend $200 million on a new parliament building following a public outcry over the cost.

An online campaign by cultural figures and civil society under the banner #DropThatChamber drew widespread support that the West African nation had more pressing needs. …

addo.JPG

Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2YCLjpI

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top