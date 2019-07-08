Ghana on Monday shelved plans to spend $200 million on a new parliament building following a public outcry over the cost.
An online campaign by cultural figures and civil society under the banner #DropThatChamber drew widespread support that the West African nation had more pressing needs. …
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2YCLjpI
Get more World News
An online campaign by cultural figures and civil society under the banner #DropThatChamber drew widespread support that the West African nation had more pressing needs. …
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2YCLjpI
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]