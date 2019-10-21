Justforex_nb_campaign

World Ghana is expected to end importation of rice by 2022 – Pulse Nigeria

A Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has disclosed that Ghana is working tirelessly to stop the importation of rice into the county.

He added that from the government’s projection rice imports will end by 2022....

