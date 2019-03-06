World Ghana makes history as it marks 62nd Independence Day at a venue outside Accra for the first time – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Ghana’s Independence Day celebration will not be held in Accra as has been done in previous years. This is the first time the Independence Day celebration will be organised outside Accra.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to make sure the celebration is a success. Ghana is celebrating …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Tz8fXD

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top