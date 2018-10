The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi has been closed down indefinitely following violent protests by students which necessitated the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew.The Minister of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Simon Osei- Mensah, gave the order after a parley with the University authorities and …Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2yvq3XM Get More Nigeria Metro News