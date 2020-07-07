Ghana spent $7.5m to build Covid-19 hospital, Nigeria used N32bn for tent - Businessday NG
Ghana private sector spent $7.5 million within 10 weeks to build ultra-modern facility to combat Covid-19 pandemic, while the Nigerian counterpart used N32 billion to construct tents and medical supplies for the same purpose. The 100-bed Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) comprising a level...
businessday.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!