Ghana spent $7.5m to build Covid-19 hospital, Nigeria used N32bn for tent

Ghana spent $7.5m to build Covid-19 hospital, Nigeria used N32bn for tent - Businessday NG

Ghana private sector spent $7.5 million within 10 weeks to build ultra-modern facility to combat Covid-19 pandemic, while the Nigerian counterpart used N32 billion to construct tents and medical supplies for the same purpose. The 100-bed Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) comprising a level...
