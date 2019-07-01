advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World Ghana: Why Ghana Is Likely to Go On Needing the IMF – However Difficult the Relationship – allAfrica.com

#1
The relationship between Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is, to many Ghanaians, a difficult one. Most Ghanaians are of the view that the country should divorce itself from the international body.

A look at sentiments expressed in statements by former presidents and finance …

ghana.png

Read more via allAfrica.com – https://ift.tt/2Xflakh

Get more World News
 
[81]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top