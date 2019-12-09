Following her much publicized visit to Nigerian, American rapper, Cardi B recently touched down in Ghana for yet another musical concert. However, she seemed to have pissed off certain Ghanaian celebrities.
The rapper who was supposed to meet with them for a meet and greet, failed to show up, keeping...
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2RyJWYl
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The rapper who was supposed to meet with them for a meet and greet, failed to show up, keeping...
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2RyJWYl
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 29.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[75]