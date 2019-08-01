Justforex_nb_campaign

Yaw Gyampo, a professor of political science at the University of Ghana, has vowed to sue the BBC over its sex-for-mark video documentary.

Gyampo was implicated in a 13-minute video documentary released by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday.

The professor described the documentary as an entrapment, insisting that he was never involved in the act.

