JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Ghanaian Man On A Mission To Consume A Basin Of Food Seen “Battling For His Life” – Nairaland

#1
A Ghanaian man almost had his stomach "burst" after going on a mission to consume a basin of food.

Without minding the health implication of his action, the man could be seen in a now viral video gasping for air after getting choked by the food. Web users who …

ghana.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YGOjWf

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top