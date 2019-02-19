Popular Ghanaian singer Mzbel, whose real name are Nana Akua Amoahhas said she is not interested in getting married legally especially because Ghanaian men treat women like slaves.
According to Mzbel, it is so pathetic that most men behave as if they bought their wives and therefore …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2tvtNpi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to Mzbel, it is so pathetic that most men behave as if they bought their wives and therefore …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2tvtNpi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]