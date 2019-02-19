Entertainment Ghanaian men treat women like slaves, I’m not marrying – Mzbel – Laila’s Blog

#1
Popular Ghanaian singer Mzbel, whose real name are Nana Akua Amoahhas said she is not interested in getting married legally especially because Ghanaian men treat women like slaves.

According to Mzbel, it is so pathetic that most men behave as if they bought their wives and therefore …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2tvtNpi

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top