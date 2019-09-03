Ghanaian singer Badgirl Nafisah initiated a dramatic scene by removing her g-string on stage during a recent live performance.
Nafisah who before now showed radio personalities her panties during an interview, went on to wave her pink panties while the huge audience she performed to cheered her on.....
