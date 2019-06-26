Controversial Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has threatened to deal with popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ”Davido” if he fails to do his song.
The singer who spoke via his Twitter handle jokingly said he would remove the O at the back of Davidos’ name as she how …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IRPUiB
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The singer who spoke via his Twitter handle jokingly said he would remove the O at the back of Davidos’ name as she how …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IRPUiB
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]