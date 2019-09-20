Metro Ghanaian traders allegedly close down shops owned by Nigerian traders, ask them to leave (video) - LIB

A video which has gone viral on social media, captured the moment some members of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) allegedly closed down shops owned by Nigerians in Kumasi, Ashanti Region's capital on Sunday December 1.

The Ghanaian traders accused Nigerian traders of violating section 27 of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 865, which stipulates that the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place in the country must be reserved for Ghanaians


