Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo has declared his assets at the Auditor General’s Department, fulfilling a constitutional requirement. According to presidential sources, Nana Akufo-Addo made the declaration on January 26, 2017. The declaration is constitutionally mandated of all public officers and comes after the president had tried but was unsuccessfully in declaring his assets. The president is however yet to make the declaration public knowledge Akufo-Addo assumed office on January 7, 2017 following a successful election campaign during which he promised to clamp down on corruption. Although he is mandated to declare his assets only to the Auditor General before and after his term, the president has in the past committed to make that declaration public. The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has called on the new government and its officials to publicly declare their assets. -- PulseGh