GidiEnt.com


gidientblog

gidientblog

Member
Lucky Lotto Player Wins N506 Million, Shortly After His Bae Dumped Him

A man, down on his luck after his girlfriend broke up with him, couldn't believe how his fortunes changed when he won R60 million (N506Million).

He won the massive amount on Fridays PowerBall draw making him an instant millionaire, He doesn't plan on quitting his job and will invest most of the winnings as he works in the financial sector.

Everyone dreams of winning the lottery and for one lucky South African man that happened on Friday when he won a whopping R60 million in the PowerBall draw. What makes the story more interesting is that his ex-girlfriend had broken up with him shortly before TimesLive win.


https://www.gidient.com/lucky-loto-man-wins-n506-million-naira-shortly-after-his-girlfriend-dumped-him/
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Honorable Deji trends after Bobrisky mentioned the name while teaching women how to moan during sex (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog
Replies
0
Views
243
ese
E
C
Entertainment The Nigerian celebrity babies we welcomed in 2020 – Premium Times Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
496
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro NigeriansMustFall Trends On Twitter And Here Is Why (Video) – Naijaloaded Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
852
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
E
General AIRTEL SIM Registration: How to register your NIN
Replies
0
Views
908
ese
E
siteadmin
General Huspuppi FBI Arrest Updates | Nigeria News | Nigerian Bulletin
Replies
0
Views
964
siteadmin
siteadmin

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top