Entertainment Gifty reveals that her husband is in support of her dressing skimpy and showing off her body on Instagram. – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Controversial Reality TV Star, Gifty, who claims she’s married, has said that her husband has no problem with her skimpy dressing and showing off her body on social media

She made this known after a follower called her out for twerking inside a Jacuzzi while wearing a revealing swimwear.....



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Ds3Bls

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top