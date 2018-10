Ryan Giggs has played down fears over the fitness of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale despite ruling the Wales forward out of Thursday’s friendly with Spain.Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks and was forced off in the closing stages of Real’s defeat at Alaves on Saturday....read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EcR2wR Get More Nigeria Sports News