Ryan Giggs has played down fears over the fitness of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale despite ruling the Wales forward out of Thursday’s friendly with Spain.
Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks and was forced off in the closing stages of Real’s defeat at Alaves on Saturday....
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EcR2wR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks and was forced off in the closing stages of Real’s defeat at Alaves on Saturday....
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EcR2wR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[99]