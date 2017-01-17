Submit Post Advertise

Gionee M6: Unboxing The Powerful Piece Of Magic

Discussion in 'Nigeria Sponsored Post' started by Samguine, Jan 17, 2017 at 7:45 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    In the world of smartphones, one phone particularly stands out: the GIONEE M6. A peek into this article will tell you why. Stay hungry, because we are about to serve you the Gionee masterpiece.

    1.JPG

    The specifications

    2.JPG


    Let's open the box

    3.JPG

    To unravel the mystery

    4.JPG


    and here it is… The GIONEE M6 phone.

    5.jpg


    The phone did not come alone, it’s packed full. Let’s see what the pack holds for us.

    6.jpg


    Now to the charger you may need to use once every 3 days. The reason is simple; a Gionee M6 with a 5000 Milli Ampere battery can last for 3 days on a single charge. Awesome, right?

    7.jpg

    Earpiece! Nice looking

    8.jpg


    The Gionee M6 comes with a non-removable battery, hence, the ejector pin…

    9.jpg

    The pouch with poise

    10.jpg


    Let’s try it out with the phone. Perfect Fit!

    11.jpg


    All right!! There’s also the Warranty and manual with an extra screen guard.

    12.jpg


    Now everything!!

    13.jpg


    Let’s get back to the phone. This is the speaker vent and charging port at the bottom.

    vv.jpg


    Then the SIM hole, Volume and Power button.


    On the other side is the space for Memory card. You may not need it though because the Gionee M6 has got a 4GB RAM and a 64GB ROM, enough space for everything you need.

    16.jpg

    Earpiece hole

    17.jpg


    The Gionee M6 comes with an 8MP front camera and a 13MP back camera

    cv.jpg

    Now let's power this baby

    20.jpg

    And test our fingerprint

    21.jpg


    In case you missed it, here is the full package.

    22.jpg


    The Gionee M6 phone has got a lot to offer; long lasting 5000 Milli ampere battery, fingerprint security, a 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM amidst others. You should be getting ready to purchase yours.

    CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO ORDER
     
    Samguine, Jan 17, 2017 at 7:45 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments