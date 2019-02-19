Cape Town – A 13-year-old pupil has committed suicide after she was allegedly bullied by friends on WhatsApp groups since last week.
The Sinoville Crisis Centre said the pupil at a Pretoria school allegedly distributed an image and this was …
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – http://bit.ly/2DTi1tM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Sinoville Crisis Centre said the pupil at a Pretoria school allegedly distributed an image and this was …
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – http://bit.ly/2DTi1tM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]